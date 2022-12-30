Eliza Dushku Day Thread

Actress Eliza Dushku turns 42 today! That’s the Answer to the Great Question of Life, The Universe, and Everything! But, more pertinently, I personally remember Eliza as the rebellious slayer Faith from Buffy, The Vampire Slayer (and Angel). You may also remember Eliza from Bring It On, Dollhouse, and Tru Calling.

Wikipedia “Wait, what??” fact: Eliza grew up Mormon, though she has said she is no longer in the church.

Discuss the merits of Buffy/Faith, Faith’s whole arc, or whatever else you would like in the comments.

