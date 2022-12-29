Werewolves 198 — The Muppet Christmas Carol — Day Five

Why are you looking so glum, Gonzo?
Because this story isn’t going how Charles Dickens intended.
You can say that again.
Very helpful, thanks Rizzo. But at this point I have no idea where to go from here… there are supposed to be two more ghosts coming to visit Scrooge, but neither the ghosts nor Scrooge are part of this story anymore. For example, I’m supposed to open this door and the Ghost of Christmas Present should bellow, “Come, and know me better, man!” but instead there will just be another dead–erm–cheerless body there instead. I can’t even bear to look. Rizzo, you do it.
[Gonzo covers his eyes as Rizzo pushes open the door to reveal…]
NO ONE DIED.
Uh, Gonzo…
I knew it! The worst of the worst! How can we ever–
…Gonzo…
–who will save Christmas now?!–
…GONZO!!
[Gonzo finally looks at the scene to see no cheerless bodies] Ah ha! I knew it! Christmas can still be saved! I did it, I did it!
[the Ghost of Christmas Past materializes behind them]
Ahem.
Oh, uh, sorry … we did it.
[the Ghost of Christmas Past glares silently at Gonzo]
… you did it.
You’re welcome.
[the spirit fades from sight]
ROLES
TOWNSFOLK (6 VT) — You are excited that there is only one more sleep til Christmas — hopefully no one comes and takes away your Christmas spirit first!
MARLEY and MARLEY (2 town lovers) — Doomed, doomed for all time! You are chained together in the afterlife, and any actions that target one of you target both of you.
THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST (town jailer) — These are the shadows of the things that have been. Each night you will target another player and bring them into a vision of their past. This makes them impossible to be targeted by any other night actions.
THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PRESENT (town detective) — Come, and know me better man! Each night, you target a player and learn all about them. You are told if the player is TOWN or SCUM. (Scrooge reads as scum.) THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS YET TO COME (town vig) — Spirit, I fear you more than any specter I have yet met. On even numbered nights (so the night after day two, after day four, etc) you will show someone their grave. By killing them.
HUMBUGS (3 wolves) — You want to ruin Christmas for individuals. Each night you pick a new town target to make into misers. You must pick a single humbug to carry out the night kill.
SCROOGE (SK**) — What right have you to be merry? Each night you target a player and ruin their Christmas spirit, removing them from the game. On night one, Scrooge was been corrupted by the Humbugs. Scrooge will have one more night kill to be used at any time during the course of the game in addition to the standard wolf kill.
** — Scrooge’s soul is at stake! The first night action during the course of the game to successfully target Scrooge will recruit Scrooge to the faction that targeted him (town for Ghosts, wolves for Humbugs). The night action has no other effect. Future night actions targeting Scrooge have their normal effect (even on the same night).
Night action order: JAIL > HUMBUG KILL > VIG KILL > INVESTIGATION
PLAYERS
beinggreenWOLF
- Cop
copywightTOWN VIG foreverVT hohoVT
- Indy
JakeTOWN LOVER
- Joe
LindsayTOWN INVESTIGATOR
- Louie
- Mac
malWOLF-RECRUITED SK
- Marlowe
Miss RimVT
- Moolissa
- moonster/Stoneheart
MSDTOWN LOVER
- Narrow
RULES
— At twilight, the player with the most votes will be day killed. In the event of a tie, the player Scrooge is voting for will be day killed. If Scrooge’s vote is not involved in the tie, it will be determine by RNG.
— Players with night actions cannot target the same player twice in a row, and cannot target themselves. The wolf kill is assigned, and the same wolf cannot make the kill two nights in a row until one wolf remains.
— Questions can be asked in Discord or via the open thread.
— No editing posts. No quoting DMs unless otherwise instructed. No game talk after twilight. Respect your fellow players and be accommodating and understanding of other play styles. Failure to abide by any of these rules could result in a modkilling.
TWILIGHT IS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30th, AT 1PM CENTRAL.