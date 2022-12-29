30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 29: Best & Worst Of 2022

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

We’re getting very close to the end of the year and today we want to talk about the best and worst from this past year. It can be pretty much about anything, an open-ended piece to highlight your personal best and worst or anything in general.

