Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29TH, 2022:

Gangs of London Season Two Finale (AMC/AMC+)

Popstar’s Best Of 2022 (The CW)

Restaurant Impossible Season Premiere (Food)



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30TH, 2022:

Stab That Cake! Series Premiere (Cooking)

They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)

White Noise (Netflix)

Wildcat (Amazon)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31ST, 2022:

A Toast to 2022! (NBC)

Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 (ABC)

Lizzo Live In Concert (HBO Max)

Live To Lead Series Premiere (Netflix)

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party (NBC)

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS)



SUNDAY, JANUARY 1ST, 2023:

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over (CNN)

Great Performances – From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2023 (PBS)

Kaleidoscope Series Premiere (Netflix)

Lady Voyeur (Netflix)

Magic Of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (NatGeo)

Old Enough (Netflix)

Paul T. Goldman Series Premiere (Peacock)

Sewer Divers Series Premiere (Discovery)

The Way Of The Househusband (Netflix)

Ugliest House In America Season Premiere (HGTV)

Worst Cooks In America: Viral Sensations Series Premiere (Food)



MONDAY, JANUARY 2ND, 2023:

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars Series Premiere (NBC)

Antiques Roadshow Season 27 Premiere (PBS)

Fantasy Island Season Premiere (Fox)

Independent Lens: Children Of Las Brisas (PBS)

Quantum Leap Spring Premiere (NBC)

Street Outlaws OKC Season Premiere (Discovery)

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter (Lifetime)



TUESDAY, JANUARY 3RD, 2023:

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. (PBS)

New Amsterdam Spring Premiere (NBC)

Sometimes When We Touch (Paramount+)

The Resident Spring Premiere (Fox)

The Rookie Spring Premiere (ABC)

The Rookie: Feds Spring Premiere (ABC)

Welcome To Chippendales Season One Finale (Hulu)

Will Trent Series Premiere (ABC)



WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4TH, 2023:

Abbott Elementary Spring Premiere (ABC)

Big Sky Spring Premiere (ABC)

Bungo Stray Dogs (Crunchyroll)

Chicago Fire Spring Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med Spring Premiere (NBC)

Chicago PD Spring Premiere (NBC)

Home Economics Spring Premiere (ABC)

How I Became A Gangster (Netflix)

Madoff: The Monster Of Wall Street (Netflix)

Married At First Sight Season Premiere (Lifetime)

NFL Tailgate Takedown Series Premiere (Food)

1000 Lb. Best Friends Series Premiere (TLC)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Series Premiere (Fox)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season Premiere (Disney+)

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague (Crunchyroll)

The Kings Of The World (Netflix)

The Lying Life Of Adults (Netflix)

The Price Is Right At Night Season Premiere (CBS)

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! (Crunchyroll)

Tough As Nails Season Four Premiere (Food)

