Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.
This week: It’s the Last Weekly Music Thread of 2022. No specific discussion prompt this week, but here are some suggestions:
- What are your favorite songs or albums of 2022 (or your least favorite songs or albums of 2022)?
- What are some of your favorite songs or albums for ringing in the new year?
- What cool music-related swag did you get for the holidays?
- What are some of your favorite music-related New Year’s Eve/Day memories?
- What, musically, are you looking forward to in 2023?
- etc.
As alvvays, any any all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!