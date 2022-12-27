Werewolves 198 — The Muppet Christmas Carol — Day Four

The second ghost was due for its visit as the clock struck one.

That’s the newest scary ghost? Looks like a little kid wearing a bunch of tissues.

I am the Ghost of Christmas Past. I am here to show you that which has already come to pass. I show not what is, but what once was.

And I am Rizzo the Rat. I am here to show everyone how silly this story has gotten.

Ssshhh, Rizzo, be nice to the ghosts. O, honorable ghost, what have you come here to show us?

I have come to bring knowledge to the one named Ebenezer Scrooge, and mayhaps offer him a chance at salvation yet.

[Rizzo and Gonzo pause for a moment, then awkwardly stumble over their words]

Y’see about that, well —

There was a mix-up, and then —

— and everyone decided to vote for everyone —

— he lost his cheer —

— big hubbub, all for nothing! —

— and turns out, he suggested it himself! —

[both] — so Scrooge can’t be here right now.

… Sorry to make you come all this way, spirit.

[the spirit stares for a moment, floating in space]

Then I shall show you all the crimes of your recent past, in the hopes that revealing them can help bring salvation to the rest of this town.

[the scene changes; three bodies are slumped over, dead having lost their Christmas cheer]

QQ // Kronk is dead. They were TOWNSFOLK (VT).

beinggreen // A skek disguised as Santa is dead. They were a HUMBUG (wolf).

Lindsay // Christmas Donkey Goat is dead. They were THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PRESENT (town investigator).

Well ain’t that a doozy.

Spirit, what should we do now? The next two ghosts after yourself are no longer able to make their scheduled appearances in the story!

[the spirit stares for a moment, floating in space]

Gotta go now. Bye.

[the spirit fades from sight]

~~~~~~~

Mod note: Stoneheart has agreed to replace moonster, who is no longer able to participate.

ROLES TOWNSFOLK (6 VT) — You are excited that there is only one more sleep til Christmas — hopefully no one comes and takes away your Christmas spirit first! MARLEY and MARLEY (2 town lovers) — Doomed, doomed for all time! You are chained together in the afterlife, and any actions that target one of you target both of you. THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST (town jailer) — These are the shadows of the things that have been. Each night you will target another player and bring them into a vision of their past. This makes them impossible to be targeted by any other night actions. THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PRESENT (town detective) — Come, and know me better man! Each night, you target a player and learn all about them. You are told if the player is TOWN or SCUM. (Scrooge reads as scum.) THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS YET TO COME (town vig) — Spirit, I fear you more than any specter I have yet met. On even numbered nights (so the night after day two, after day four, etc) you will show someone their grave. By killing them. HUMBUGS (3 wolves) — You want to ruin Christmas for individuals. Each night you pick a new town target to make into misers. You must pick a single humbug to carry out the night kill. SCROOGE (SK**) — What right have you to be merry? Each night you target a player and ruin their Christmas spirit, removing them from the game. On night one, Scrooge was been corrupted by the Humbugs. Scrooge will have one more night kill to be used at any time during the course of the game in addition to the standard wolf kill. ** — Scrooge’s soul is at stake! The first night action during the course of the game to successfully target Scrooge will recruit Scrooge to the faction that targeted him (town for Ghosts, wolves for Humbugs). The night action has no other effect. Future night actions targeting Scrooge have their normal effect (even on the same night). Night action order: JAIL > HUMBUG KILL > VIG KILL > INVESTIGATION PLAYERS beinggreen WOLF Cop copywight TOWN VIG forever VT hoho VT Indy Jake TOWN LOVER Joe Lindsay TOWN INVESTIGATOR Louie Mac mal WOLF-RECRUITED SK Marlowe Miss Rim Moolissa moonster/Stoneheart MSD TOWN LOVER Narrow QQ VT RULES — At twilight, the player with the most votes will be day killed. In the event of a tie, the player Scrooge is voting for will be day killed. If Scrooge’s vote is not involved in the tie, it will be determine by RNG. — Players with night actions cannot target the same player twice in a row, and cannot target themselves. The wolf kill is assigned, and the same wolf cannot make the kill two nights in a row until one wolf remains. — Questions can be asked in Discord or via the open thread. — No editing posts. No quoting DMs unless otherwise instructed. No game talk after twilight. Respect your fellow players and be accommodating and understanding of other play styles. Failure to abide by any of these rules could result in a modkilling.

TWILIGHT IS WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28th, AT 7PM CENTRAL.

