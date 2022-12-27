Director Profile: Michael Curtiz

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Michael Curtiz.

Highly recommended: The Adventures of Robin Hood (partially directed by Curtiz), Casabalanca (top 100), Yankee Doodle Dandy, Mildred Pierce

Recommended: Captain Blood, Four Daughters, Angels with Dirty Faces, The Sea Hawk, The Sea Wolf, My Dream Is Yours, The Breaking Point, White Christmas

Worth a look: Black Fury, The Charge of the Light Brigade, Dive Bomber, Captains of the Clouds, The Unsuspected, Romance on the High Seas, Young Man with a Horn, King Creole, The Comancheros

Not recommended: Doctor X

Next week’s director is… Federico Fellini!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...