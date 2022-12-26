Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 26

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Bobby, a middle school teacher, taught English in South Korea;

Sarah, an executive assistant, had a hard-to-ship stuffed giraffe; and

Ray, a scenic artist, uses chemistry to make new stuff look old. Ray is a seven-day champ with winnings of $192,700.

Jeopardy!

WORD PUZZLES // THE 18th CENTURY // THE OFFICE // VACATION ISLES // APPS & WEBSITES // REMEMBER THE ALAMO BOWL

DD1 – $800 – THE 18th CENTURY – Early works on popular science appeared, like one on this British scientist “For the Ladies, or Dialogues on Light & Colors” (Ray doubled to $3,600.)

Scores at first break: Ray $6,200, Sarah $2,200, Bobby $1,600.

Scores going into DJ: Ray $7,000, Sarah $4,400, Bobby $3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

SOUNDS LIKE A UNIVERSITY // STAGE MUSICALS BY SONG LYRICS // AFRICA // YOUR ELEMENTAL HIT PARADE // WRITE PLACE // WRONG TIME

DD2 – $1,200 – AFRICA – Battlefields of this war include Spioenkop in the Kwazulu-Natal province (Ray added $3,000 to his total of $13,800 vs. $3,600 for Sarah.)

DD3 – $1,600 – WRONG TIME – This idiom applies literally if you promise to pay 10 bucks on Tuesday & show up with 9 on Wednesday (Sarah added $4,000 to her score of $6,800 vs. $16,400 for Ray.)

Ray expanded his advantage on DD2, then Sarah found DD3 and was able to stay close enough to keep the game alive into FJ at $11,600 vs. $21,600 for Ray and $3,400 for Bobby.

Final Jeopardy!

TV FINALES – In a reunion over 40 years in the making, Dolly Parton appeared as an angel named Agnes in the final episode of this comedy in 2022

Ray and Sarah were correct on FJ, with Ray adding $5,000 to win with $26,600 for an eight-day total of $219,300.

Final scores: Ray $26,600, Sarah $23,100, Bobby $200.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: A clue’s reference to Western Union and repeated use of (STOP) didn’t lead the players to messaging app Telegram.

DD wagering strategy: If Sarah had gone all-in on DD3, she likely would have finished DJ with exactly two-thirds of Ray’s score, which would have forced Ray to decide whether to make a non-zero bet on FJ or risk a possible tiebreaker clue.

Ken’s Korner: After Ray made his DD2 wager, Ken said “I thought you might, your traditional $3,000.” For the record, prior to this game Ray had wagered $3,000 on his DDs 30% of the time (three out of 10).

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Newton? DD2 – What is the Boer War? DD3 – What is a day late and a dollar short? FJ – What is “Grace and Frankie”?

