30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 26: Post-Christmas Rituals

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

With Christmas being yesterday, what are your post-Christmas rituals? Do the decorations come down right away? Massive clean-up? Make those kids put all their new presents away right away? Or do you just let it all hang loose for a few days or more.

Bonus Question: What was your best Christmas moment this year?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...