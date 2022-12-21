The Book Nook Wishes You Happy Holidays (12/21)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Happy holidays everyone! I hope you’re all doing well and will be spending them with the people you care about. Though sometimes you can’t help but want to take a break from the festivities, even for a bit. In that light, what is your favorite holiday-themed book, or book that will get you into the holiday spirit?

Reminder: You can still vote for the Best Books of 2022 in this year’s Pits! Voting closes on December 27.

Another reminder: Next week we’ll be discussing the books we’ve read this year (regardless of when they were published) so dig through your Goodreads stats or your memoryhole to prepare!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

