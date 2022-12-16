30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 16: Winter Sports

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about winter sports and activities! What’s your favorite one to do outside during the cold months and in the snow if you have it? What winter sports do you like watching on TV when they’re available?

Bonus question: What’s your least favorite aspect of winter sports?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...