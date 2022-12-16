Friday New Music 12/16

It’s Friday! All I see is maybe checking out the Circa Survive album, otherwise looks like a great time to finish up your end of the year lists.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Ab-Soul – Herbert

— Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Physical Release)

— Bo Burnham – Inside (Deluxe) (Vinyl Box Set)

— Bre Kennedy – Clarity EP

— Cheap Trick – Live at the Whisky 1977

— Chief Keef – Almighty So 2

— Circa Survive – Two Dreams

— Fally Ipupa – Formule 7

— Frank Zappa – Waka/Wazoo

— Jacquees – Sincerely For You

— Kurt Uenala – Manuscript EP

— Mono Moon (Zach Sutton of Hippo Campus)– Boundary

— Nakhane – Leading Lines EP

— Nell and The Flaming Lips – Where the Viaduct Looms (Physical Release)

— $uicideboy$ and Germ – DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE EP

— Teri Gender Bender – Saturn Sex EP (Physical Release)

— Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance With Somebody (The Movie: Whitney New, Classic and Reimagined)

