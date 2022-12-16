Friday New Music 12/16

It’s Friday! All I see is maybe checking out the Circa Survive album, otherwise looks like a great time to finish up your end of the year lists.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Ab-Soul – Herbert
— Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Physical Release)
— Bo Burnham – Inside (Deluxe) (Vinyl Box Set)
— Bre Kennedy – Clarity EP
— Cheap Trick – Live at the Whisky 1977
— Chief Keef – Almighty So 2
— Circa Survive – Two Dreams
— Fally Ipupa – Formule 7
— Frank Zappa – Waka/Wazoo
— Jacquees – Sincerely For You
— Kurt Uenala – Manuscript EP
— Mono Moon (Zach Sutton of Hippo Campus)– Boundary
— Nakhane – Leading Lines EP
— Nell and The Flaming Lips – Where the Viaduct Looms (Physical Release)
— $uicideboy$ and Germ – DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE EP
— Teri Gender Bender – Saturn Sex EP (Physical Release)
— Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance With Somebody (The Movie: Whitney New, Classic and Reimagined)