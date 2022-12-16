The Friday Politics Thread When You Don’t Really Need It

9 Days Till Christmas!? Ho Ho Oh how the time flies! I need to finish my Shopping before it’s too late. I can get pumped up listening to this week’s artist!

Hailing from Puerto Rico Rapper Villano Antillano is an incredible rapper and performer and as the first Trans Woman in Latin Rap a new icon! Her first album Sustancia X which launched last week is amazing! The songs are sexy, queer and powerful! Her sense of style is top notch too especially when she rocks heels.

That’s all she wrote! Remember to follow the rules, respect the Squirrel, and support your local Clam Fighter.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...