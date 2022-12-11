Werewolf 197: Sweet Werewolf High #5, ALL NIGHT LONG

“There aren’t any good men left at Sweet Werewolf High,” Jessica Wakefield complained as she looks at the Roles. “I guess there’s still Todd Wilkins but he’s just as boring as Enid.”
“He tried to tell me about Humphrey the Whale yesterday. I paid him to stop talking.” Lila Fowler rolled her eyes at the memory.
“I heard Todd just became single,” Caroline Pearce appeared from around the corner with a vicious smirk on her face. Caroline Pearce is the Gossip Queen of Sweet Werewolf High, she won Miss Nosy of the Year in the Pi Beta Alpha slam book.
“What do you mean, Caroline? Elizabeth hasn’t said anything to me, and I’m her twin,” Jessica argued, her aquamarine eyes gleaming.
Just then, Elizabeth Wakefield and Todd Wilkins walked up, both eyes red and puffy from crying.
“Todd and I have broken up,” Elizabeth starts, “I’ve come to realize that I really miss having Enid around. I feel lost without having my best friend compliment my kind heart and stare at me all day long. I’m moving to Vermont, Enid told me that she’s attending an all-girls Catholic school there.”
“And I will be swimming out in the ocean to find a whale pod to adopt me.” Todd supplied.
“No one cares Todd. Elizabeth, what do you mean you’re leaving?” Jessica screamed. How could her twin leave her for a boring drum like Enid Rollins?
“I’m sorry Jess, but I just don’t want high school boys anymore,” Elizabeth said with a soft smile. Her heart thumped with excitement at seeing Enid again.
“It’s not like I want high school boys either,” Jessica huffed, crossing her arms. It was time to set her sights on college men. Jessica could recall this hunky man with a dashing mustache she saw at Castle Cove, where all the college kids hang out. What was his name, Scott Daniels?
Jessica lost her train of thought when Todd punched a kid walking by.
“He said he didn’t like whales,” was all Todd had to offer. Todd liked whales.
Hols has died. She was ELIZABETH WAKEFIELD (Investigator, Part-Time Lover)
Flubba has died. He was TODD WILKINS (Part-Time Lover)
Roles
7 TOWN
Elizabeth Wakefield She’s a total snoop top reporter for her high school newspaper The Oracle, investigator and part time lover
Jessica Wakefield
She’s the center of attention and is willing to do anything to be the most popular, 1 shot vig – earns 2nd shot if she hits Bruce
Lila Fowler
Takes a spin in a lime green Triumph, jailer
Enid Rollins Would do anything for Elizabeth, including dying, bodyguard Todd Wilkins Elizabeth breaks up with Todd but the next day they’re back together like nothing happened, part time lover Regina Morrow Has a heart murmur. Dies if Cocaine or majority day votes her, immune from night kills while Cocaine exists, vote martyr
(5) Sweet Werewolfite – Your only job is to be attractive and vote for the next dance’s Royalty, vanilla town
1 WOLF
Bruce Patman Drives out of town for one night in his Porsche with the license plate 1BRUCE1, wolf commuter Cocaine Kills Regina if day votes her, must be on Regina at end of day, wolf bounty hunter
Scott Daniels
Strands people making their day vote useless, wolf voteblocker
John Pfiefer Blows up your house to block night your night action, wolf roleblocker
0 INDEPENDENT
(SKs are both dead, how dare you)
Margo Desperate to replace one of the twins, serial killer Nora You killed her sister, Margo, serial killer
Players
MSD – Wednesday AdaMSDBruce Patman, Wolf Commuter
- Josephus – Dave Davison, vigintoquintuplet
jake – Mrs George aka Cool MomSweet Werewolfite Wasp – Kimberly HallJohn Pfiefer, Wolf Roleblocker Goat – Valley GoatSweet Werewolfite
- Hayes – Dudley
Marlowe – 90210Margo, Serial Killer
- Pablo Pizazzo – Reporting from Spider Fashion Week
Tiff – Channing TatumRegina Morrow, Vote Martyr
- Nate – Hidden Valley Ranch
Thoughts – SVH Wiki QuotesNora Chapelle, Serial Killer Hols – Tiffany TurtleElizabeth Wakefield, Investigator, Part-Time Lover Lindsay – Evan HansenSweet Werewolfite Cop – Movie-realistic TeacherEnid Miss Rim – Foxy Mama’sSweet Werewolfite
- Indy – Lenny Wosniak, normal high school kid
- Stars – 10 Things I Hate About You
Chum – Veronica SawyerSweet Werewolfite
- April – Jimmy Carter
Sic – 500th Day of SummerCocaine, Wolf Bounty Hunter Copy – Tammy MetzlerSweet Werewolfite Flubba – Corey HotlineTodd Wilkins, Part-Time Lover
- Eleanor – Luz, Witch Extraordinaire
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a boyfriend-kill.
Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party.
All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.
The ghostwriters often forget to update the SWH Bible, oops!
Ties will result in all tied players being killed.
Should a GIRLBOSS (Get In a Relationship, Last Babe to Obey Stays Single) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
Twilight will be Tuesday, December 13th at 10am Pacific/12pm Central/1pm Eastern/6pm WET/7pm CET
Will Jessica Wakefield be able to fend off Scott Daniel’s charms? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #126 TALL, DARK, AND DEADLY