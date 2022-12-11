U2 Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 3 Results

Match 1: “Mysterious Ways” (35) vs. “Bullet the Blue Sky” (29)

Match 2: “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” (36) vs. “In God’s Country” (23)

Match 3: “Pride (In the Name of Love)” (41) vs. “All I Want Is You” (26)

Match 4: “With or Without You” (47) vs. “Zoo Station” (16)

Match 5: “Where the Streets Have No Name” (46) vs. “Even Better Than the Real Thing” (17)

Match 6: “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (55) vs. “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” (14)

Match 7: “One” (43) vs. “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)” (19)

Match 8: “New Year’s Day” (46) vs. “I Will Follow” (20)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Mysterious Ways” (35) in a close match against “Bullet the Blue Sky” (37), the song with the most votes to be eliminated.

Biggest beatdown – “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (55) beat “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” (14) by 41 votes.

Voting end 13 December, 10 PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...