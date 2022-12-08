Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8TH, 2022:

A Miracle Before Christmas (BET+)

Copenhagen Cowboy Series Premiere (Netflix)

Doom Patrol Season Premiere (HBO Max)

Million Dollar Listing Season Fourteen Premiere (Bravo)

Retrograde (NatGeo)

Scentsational Christmas (Lifetime)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9TH, 2022:

America’s Text Kitchen: The Next Generation (Freevee)

A Recipe For Joy (Lifetime)

Big Box Christmas (Great American Family)

Christmas Bloody Christmas (Shudder)

Dragon Age: Absolution (Netflix)

Emancipation (Apple TV+)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (Disney+)

It’s A Wonderful Binge (Hulu)

Little America (Apple TV+)

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (Disney+)

Something From Tiffany’s (Prime Video)

The Most Colorful Time Of The Year (Hallmark)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10TH, 2022:

A Prince For The Holidays (Great American Family)

Christmas Class Reunion (Hallmark)

Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas (Lifetime)

The Gift Of Peace (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11TH, 2022:

A Belgian Chocolate Christmas (Great American Family)

A Prince And A Pauper Christmas (ION)

Must Love Christmas (CBS)

Single And Ready To Jingle (Lifetime)

The Holiday Sitter (Hallmark)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12TH, 2022:

Baking It Season Two Premiere (Peacock)

Baking It: Maya Rudolph And Amy Poehler’s Celebrity Holiday Special (NBC)

Dogs Of The Year 2022 (The CW)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13TH, 2022:

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge Series Premiere (Freevee)

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Netflix)

Kindred (Hulu)

Pelosi In The House (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14TH, 2022:

Awake Surgery Series Premiere (TLC)

Masters Of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022 (The CW)

National Treasure: Edge of History Series Premiere (Disney+)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...