30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 8: Christmas Episodes

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about how shows do their special Christmas episode. This covers a range of mediums but there are a lot of them that delve into observing the holidays and using it to play with the characters and make significant moves with them. Some go silly, some go serious. What’s your favorite and least favorite of these?

Bonus question: What show never had a Christmas episode but should have?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...