Werewolf 197: Sweet Werewolf High #3, PLAYING WITH FIRE

What kind of school holds three dances in three days? I hardly have any inventory left.

The front door chimed as a customer walked in. “Hey hey hey, how’s my favorite store? I’m trying to date this handsome father and am hoping to curry favor with his identical twin daughters. What do you have that’s size six?”

The manager stood up from behind the desk to see a blonde woman with pink lips and surprisingly hard nipples. The only items she had left in that size were two pastel-striped shirts and their matching bottoms. With a resigned sigh, the manager displayed the outfits to the delight of the young, hip mom. Having no inventory left, the manager turns the sign to closed and flicked off the store lights. Foxy Mama’s had gone out of business.

Miss Rim has died. She was SWEET WEREWOLFITE (Vanilla Town)

Mrs. George knocked on the door to the split-level ranch house that she hoped would be hers someday. She flashed a wide smile to Ned Wakefield as he opened the door to invite her in. Mrs. George sets her purse on the counter as she thrusts the gift for the twins into Ned’s hands. Ned set the gift down as he took Mrs. George’s hands and guided her to sit with him on the couch.

“I’m sorry but I’ve recently reconnected with my wife, Alice Wakefield much to the delight of my three children Jessica, Elizabeth, and Steven Wakefield.” Ned professed with a regretful smile.

“You mean that you have three children? You, you lied to me!” Wailed Mrs. George as her dreams were cruelly ruined by the mention of the hidden son. She never realized that people would ever have more than two daughters. “I bet Alice isn’t even a cool mom.” Mrs. George hissed as she hurriedly tossed the snacks and condoms she brought into her purse before rushing out the door. Mrs. George wasn’t sure where to go next, pondering her next move she stepped out into the street where she was hit by a school bus.

Jake has died. She was SWEET WEREWOLFITE (Vanilla Town)

Roles 10 TOWN Elizabeth Wakefield She’s a total snoop top reporter for her high school newspaper The Oracle, investigator and part time lover Jessica Wakefield She’s the center of attention and is willing to do anything to be the most popular, 1 shot vig – earns 2nd shot if she hits Bruce Lila Fowler Takes a spin in a lime green Triumph, jailer Enid Rollins Would do anything for Elizabeth, including dying, bodyguard Todd Wilkins Elizabeth breaks up with Todd but the next day they’re back together like nothing happened, part time lover Regina Morrow Has a heart murmur. Dies if Cocaine or majority day votes her, immune from night kills while Cocaine exists, vote martyr (5) Sweet Werewolfite – Your only job is to be attractive and vote for the next dance’s Royalty, vanilla town 4 WOLVES Bruce Patman Drives out of town for one night in his Porsche with the license plate 1BRUCE1, wolf commuter Cocaine Kills Regina if day votes her, must be on Regina at end of day, wolf bounty hunter Scott Daniels Strands people making their day vote useless, wolf voteblocker John Pfiefer Blows up your house to block night your night action, wolf roleblocker 1 INDEPENDENT (SKs share a win if they can kill both Jessica and Elizabeth) Margo Desperate to replace one of the twins, serial killer Nora You killed her sister, Margo, serial killer Players MSD – Wednesday AdaMSD Josephus – Dave Davison, vigintoquintuplet jake – Mrs George aka Cool Mom Sweet Werewolfite Wasp – Kimberly Hall Goat – Valley Goat Sweet Werewolfite Hayes – Dudley Marlowe – 90210 Margo, Serial Killer Pablo Pizazzo – Reporting from Spider Fashion Week Tiff – Channing Tatum Nate – Hidden Valley Ranch Thoughts – SVH Wiki Quotes Hols – Tiffany Turtle Lindsay – Evan Hansen Sweet Werewolfite Cop – Movie-realistic Teacher Enid Miss Rim – Foxy Mama’s Sweet Werewolfite Indy – Lenny Wosniak, normal high school kid Stars – 10 Things I Hate About You Chum – Veronica Sawyer Sweet Werewolfite April – Jimmy Carter Sic – 500th Day of Summer Copy – Tammy Metzler Sweet Werewolfite Flubba – Corey Hotline Eleanor – Luz, Witch Extraordinaire Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a boyfriend-kill. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party. All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights. The ghostwriters often forget to update the SWH Bible, oops! Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIRLBOSS (Get In a Relationship, Last Babe to Obey Stays Single) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Friday, December 9th at 12pm Pacific/2pm Central/3pm Eastern/8pm WET/9pm CET

Will Town keep killing themselves instead of the Wolves? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #14 DECEPTIONS

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...