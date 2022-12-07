Werewolf 197: Sweet Werewolf High #3, PLAYING WITH FIRE

What kind of school holds three dances in three days? I hardly have any inventory left.
The front door chimed as a customer walked in. “Hey hey hey, how’s my favorite store? I’m trying to date this handsome father and am hoping to curry favor with his identical twin daughters. What do you have that’s size six?”
The manager stood up from behind the desk to see a blonde woman with pink lips and surprisingly hard nipples. The only items she had left in that size were two pastel-striped shirts and their matching bottoms. With a resigned sigh, the manager displayed the outfits to the delight of the young, hip mom. Having no inventory left, the manager turns the sign to closed and flicked off the store lights. Foxy Mama’s had gone out of business.
Miss Rim has died. She was SWEET WEREWOLFITE (Vanilla Town)
Mrs. George knocked on the door to the split-level ranch house that she hoped would be hers someday. She flashed a wide smile to Ned Wakefield as he opened the door to invite her in. Mrs. George sets her purse on the counter as she thrusts the gift for the twins into Ned’s hands. Ned set the gift down as he took Mrs. George’s hands and guided her to sit with him on the couch.
“I’m sorry but I’ve recently reconnected with my wife, Alice Wakefield much to the delight of my three children Jessica, Elizabeth, and Steven Wakefield.” Ned professed with a regretful smile.
“You mean that you have three children? You, you lied to me!” Wailed Mrs. George as her dreams were cruelly ruined by the mention of the hidden son. She never realized that people would ever have more than two daughters. “I bet Alice isn’t even a cool mom.” Mrs. George hissed as she hurriedly tossed the snacks and condoms she brought into her purse before rushing out the door. Mrs. George wasn’t sure where to go next, pondering her next move she stepped out into the street where she was hit by a school bus.
Jake has died. She was SWEET WEREWOLFITE (Vanilla Town)
Roles
10 TOWN
Elizabeth Wakefield
She’s a
total snoop top reporter for her high school newspaper The Oracle, investigator and part time lover
Jessica Wakefield
She’s the center of attention and is willing to do anything to be the most popular, 1 shot vig – earns 2nd shot if she hits Bruce
Lila Fowler
Takes a spin in a lime green Triumph, jailer
Enid Rollins Would do anything for Elizabeth, including dying, bodyguard
Todd Wilkins
Elizabeth breaks up with Todd but the next day they’re back together like nothing happened, part time lover
Regina Morrow
Has a heart murmur. Dies if Cocaine or majority day votes her, immune from night kills while Cocaine exists, vote martyr
(5) Sweet Werewolfite – Your only job is to be attractive and vote for the next dance’s Royalty, vanilla town
4 WOLVES
Bruce Patman
Drives out of town for one night in his Porsche with the license plate 1BRUCE1, wolf commuter
Cocaine
Kills Regina if day votes her, must be on Regina at end of day, wolf bounty hunter
Scott Daniels
Strands people making their day vote useless, wolf voteblocker
John Pfiefer
Blows up your house to block night your night action, wolf roleblocker
1 INDEPENDENT
(SKs share a win if they can kill both Jessica and Elizabeth)
Margo Desperate to replace one of the twins, serial killer
Nora
You killed her sister, Margo, serial killer
Players
- MSD – Wednesday AdaMSD
- Josephus – Dave Davison, vigintoquintuplet
jake – Mrs George aka Cool MomSweet Werewolfite
- Wasp – Kimberly Hall
Goat – Valley GoatSweet Werewolfite
- Hayes – Dudley
Marlowe – 90210Margo, Serial Killer
- Pablo Pizazzo – Reporting from Spider Fashion Week
- Tiff – Channing Tatum
- Nate – Hidden Valley Ranch
- Thoughts – SVH Wiki Quotes
- Hols – Tiffany Turtle
Lindsay – Evan HansenSweet Werewolfite Cop – Movie-realistic TeacherEnid Miss Rim – Foxy Mama’sSweet Werewolfite
- Indy – Lenny Wosniak, normal high school kid
- Stars – 10 Things I Hate About You
Chum – Veronica SawyerSweet Werewolfite
- April – Jimmy Carter
- Sic – 500th Day of Summer
Copy – Tammy MetzlerSweet Werewolfite
- Flubba – Corey Hotline
- Eleanor – Luz, Witch Extraordinaire
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a boyfriend-kill.
Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party.
All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.
The ghostwriters often forget to update the SWH Bible, oops!
Ties will result in all tied players being killed.
Should a GIRLBOSS (Get In a Relationship, Last Babe to Obey Stays Single) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
Twilight will be Friday, December 9th at 12pm Pacific/2pm Central/3pm Eastern/8pm WET/9pm CET
Will Town keep killing themselves instead of the Wolves? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #14 DECEPTIONS