Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 7

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Ron, an economics professor, whose kids enjoyed travelling in a covered wagon;

Tammy, a legal assistant, was inspired by Dana Scully but hasn’t found aliens or sasquatches; and

Andy, a political science and international relations professor, raised caterpillars and next up are bees. Andy is a one-day champ with winnings of $15,399.

Jeopardy!

A DECADE TO REMEMBER // COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL BIZ // STATE STUFF // “U” IS THE ONLY VOWEL // TV SIDEKICKS // GINGER ZEE TALKS METEOROLOGY

DD1 (video) – $400 – GINGER ZEE TALKS METEOROLOGY – In early 2020, I was in Australia to cover its unprecedented wildfires & learn how the hottest & driest year on record had parched giant stretches of these native trees filled with extremely flammable oil (Tammy added $3,400 to her leading score of $8,400.)

Scores at first break: Andy $4,600, Tammy $4,400, Ron $800.

Scores going into DJ: Andy $5,600, Tammy $12,200, Ron $1,400.

Double Jeopardy!

LIFE’S PEAKS & VALLEYS // SEQUELS // FAMOUS SOUTH AMERICANS // ANGLES AMONG US // CLASSIC MOVIE CHARACTERS // I WILL LEAVE

DD2 – $1,600 – ANGLES AMONG US – At a 38-degree angle, or 78% gradient, Harakiri is the steepest ski slope in this nation of skiers Franz Klammer & Hermann Maier (Ron moved into second place by adding $2,000 to his total of $3,800 vs. $14,600 for Tammy.)

DD3 – $800 – SEQUELS – “Insurgent” is Book 2 in this dystopian series (With just two other $400 clues remaining, Ron added $9,000 to his score of $13,000 vs. $21,800 for Tammy.)

Ron took first place on DD3, but only bet enough to lead by $200 with two $400 clues remaining. This allowed Tammy to grab the lead back on the last clue of DJ with $22,200 vs. $22,000 for Ron and $11,200 for Andy.

Final Jeopardy!

U.S. PRESIDENTS – He was sworn in twice as president within 2 years, first by his father & then later by a former U.S. President

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Ron wisely made a modest wager of $2,401 while Tammy went big, so Ron took the victory worth $19,599.

Final scores: Andy $1,199, Tammy $399, Ron $19,599.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Fans of the 1960s “Batman” TV series might know this “national” angle that tilts on a camera’s roll axis to create an uneasy feeling is a Dutch angle.

DD wagering strategy: By wagering around $10K instead of $9K on DD3, Ron could have wrapped up first place doing into FJ. But thanks to the FJ Triple Stumper, it turned out that being in second place worked to his advantage this time.

Overpriced clue dept.: $1,000 for knowing that Music City (y’all) is Nashville.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is eucalyptus? DD2 – What is Austria? DD3 – What is “Divergent”? FJ – Who was Calvin Coolidge?

