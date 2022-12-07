U2 Song Tournament Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Ultraviolet (Light My Way)” (34) vs “Gloria” (28)

Match 2: “Mysterious Ways” (45) vs. “Sweetest Thing” (23)

Match 3: “The Fly” (46) vs. “Miss Sarajevo” (8)

Match 4: “Bullet the Blue Sky” (44) vs. “Discothèque” (19)

Match 5: “One Tree Hill” (40) vs. “Daddy’s Gonna Pay for Your Crashed Car” (17)

Match 6: “In God’s Country” (47) vs. “Sometimes You Can’t Make It on Your Own” (12)

Match 7: “When Love Comes to Town” (31) vs. “The First Time” (24)

Match 8: “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” (58) vs. “Elevation” (11)

Match 9: “Some Days Are Better Than Others” (32) vs. “Silver and Gold” (16)

Match 10: “Pride (In the Name of Love)” (56) vs. “Staring at the Sun” (11)

Match 11: “Vertigo” (28) vs. “Electrical Storm” (23)

Match 12: “All I Want Is You” (48) vs. “Van Diemen’s Land” (6)

Match 13: “Lemon” (40) vs. “City of Blinding Lights” (18)

Match 14: “With or Without You” (53) vs. “Seconds” (13)

Match 15: “40” (35) vs. “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” (20)

Match 16: “Zoo Station” (36) vs. “Desire” (31)

Match 17: “Numb” (39) vs. “Hawkmoon 269” (12)

Match 18: “Where the Streets Have No Name” (59) vs. “Acrobat” (11)

Match 19: “Running to Stand Still” (36) vs. “Tryin’ to Throw Your Arms Around the World” (16)

Match 20: “Even Better Than the Real Thing” (43) vs. “Walk On” (18)

Match 21: “Please” (24) vs. “The Wanderer” (22)

Match 22: “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (60) vs. ” The Unforgettable Fire” (13)

Match 23: “Red Hill Mining Town” (35) vs. “Love Is Blindness” (27)

Match 24: “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me Zooropa” (33) vs. “Zooropa” (30)

Match 25: “Until the End of the World” (37) vs. “A Sort of Homecoming” (23)

Match 26: “One” (49) vs. “Two Hearts Beat as One” (21)

Match 27: “So Cruel” (31) vs. “Last Night on Earth” (18)

Match 28: “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)” (39) vs. “Angel of Harlem” (20)

Match 29: “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses” (42) vs. “The Electric Co.” (20)

Match 30: “New Year’s Day” (41) vs. “Bad” (Live Aid 1985 performance) (32)

Match 31: “Beautiful Day” (54) vs. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” (10)

Match 32: “I Will Follow” (55) vs. “October” (11)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Please” (24) in a close match against “The Wanderer” (22).

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – the 1985 Live Aid performance of “Bad” (32) against “New Year’s Day” (41)

Biggest beatdown – “Where the Streets Have No Name” (59) beat “Who’s Zoomin’ Who” (11) by a whopping 48 votes.

Voting end 9 December, 10 PM EDT

