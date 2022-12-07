Marble League 2022 E13: Team Aquathlon

Many of us probably have memories of university when professors assigned us a bevy of assignments and then told us that our lowest-scoring one among them would be dropped. The aquathlon is similar in spirit. It’s a team racing event, but each team’s slowest marble is ignored. The winner is the team that can get three of their four marbles across the finish line the fastest. Let’s watch these pugilistic pupils jockey it out on the water track.

Complete results can be found at the Jelle’s Marble Runs Wiki.

