The Book Nook Cares Only for That One Title (12/7)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

As much as we like to gush over authors, sometimes for whatever reason, none of the other books they’ve written seem to come close to the one title you’ve absolutely fallen in love with. Which can be frustrating, as you love that title and prefer to read more books similar to it. But life can be cruel that way. So, without further ado what author(s) do you only like the one book of? And what is it you only gravitate towards that one, and not the others?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

