30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 7: Shopping!

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about shopping for the holiday! What’s your method for handling the holiday? Do you start really early in the year or a last-minute shopper? Black Friday deals populate your gift-giving or do you spend your time through Etsy and other shops to find the right things? What’s been your best deal or gift that you gave that meant the most?

Bonus question: What’s your most harrowing shopping tale?

Extra bonus question: Do you Giftmas?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...