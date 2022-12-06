Triviacados: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?

Quiz Type: Classic

Quiz Note: Updated. CDPs were ignored, except the one with *, which is usually seen as city. The population and state of the second largest city by the name is given, and some other states as well.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

