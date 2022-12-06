The Eau de Nil Day Thread (Dec. 6/22)

Eau de Nil is a shade of green that, depending on who you talk to, is either a soothing greyish green, a soothing bluish green, a soothing yellowish green, or some combination of the above. The name was inspired by the waters of the Nile and the colour was popular in the late 19th century and early 20th century thanks to the bout of Egyptomania in the west. It still pops up in decor and fashion today.

The most famous reference point in the present day is probably Tippi Hedren’s suit in The Birds.

Don’t mind us, we’re just casually standing in front of this painted backdrop in shoes impractical for sand.

Can I interest you in some expensive eau de nil wallpaper with gold foil flowers?

Or how about a calming bedroom?

Tell me about your favourite vague colours with weird names.

