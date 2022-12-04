Dino-Riders Night Thread

Tyco’s Dino-Riders were action heroes who strapped guns to dinosaurs and rode them into battle. Each dinosaur toy came with easy-to-lose accessories and a rider. It could have been the top toy line of 1988. But there were problems. The detailed dinosaurs were expensive to manufacture. Kids couldn’t afford them. The riders themselves were boring. Generic human heroes and animal headed villains. The tie in cartoons felt like retreads of The Transformers and G.I. Joe. Casting Peter Cullen and Frank Welker didn’t help. They failed to capture the personalities and cool factor of the dinosaurs themselves.

The Smithsonian Museum repurposed the dinosaur models for their educational toy collection. Disney bought the rights to the cartoon. Perhaps some nostalgic executive will reboot the series on Disney+.

