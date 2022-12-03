30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 3: Your Favorite Christmas Movie

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to know your favorite Christmas movie in general? What’s the one that just makes you smile that’s definitely of the season? What do you rewatch annually?

Bonus Question: What’s your favorite Christmas movie trope?

Extra Bonus Question: What’s you’re “I’ll die on this hill to call it a Christmas movie” movie that isn’t Die Hard.

Triple Bonus Question: What’s the best movie to watch at a family gathering to have on either as a background work or a sit-down and watch-it-together film?

