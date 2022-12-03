World Cup 2022: R16, The New Blood

After some grueling group stages, with some wild results and surprising eliminations (Germany, Belgium, Denmark and Uruguay being the biggest ones), here we are at the round of 16. This time we’ll have a single thread for the full round, there are some good matches. Let’s see the bracket (via Sporting News):

And here are the blurbs for each day

Day 1: Captain America

Netherlands v United States

This Dutch team played horribly and still finished first, at the end that’s what matters. The United States had a scare against Iran and got the result, even if it cost them Pulisic. This Dutch team is beatable, it’s the time for the young ones to grow up.

Argentina v Australia

After a shaky start, the Argentinians made it and top of the group. They face the surprising Socceroos, which I had pegged as probably the worst team in the cup, but hey that’s why you play the games. Argentina shouldn’t have any issues here, although wouldn’t it be hilarious if they lost? Australia should fight for honor under their glorious banner.

Day 2: Everyone seems to know the score

France v Poland

France were so dominant in their group that they fielded a full B team on their last match and still finished first of their group, their prize if facing Poland, arguably the worst team that went thru the R16 and I’m not saying this only because I’m Mexican. They were atrocious, they can barely create chances for Lewa and in their last match against Argentina they were lucky to not get at least 4 against (which would have kicked them out). They have no chance

England v Senegal

After an astounding 6-2 start, England appeared to be one of the favorites. Then they had a scoreless tie against the USMNT and suddenly they were not that great, then they defeated Wales 3-0 and now they’re back on top again. What a fickle press. Are they that good or not? Well, Senegal should be a nice first test. They won against a lousy Qatar and a fairly good Ecuadorian team and undeservedly lost against the Dutch. Sure, they don’t have Sadio Mané, but the team has been working well together, as long as Mendy doesn’t have an outing like the one against the Dutch, they have a chance.

Day 3: AFC rises

Japan v Croatia

Japan chose the hardest route and defeated Spain and Germany to surprisingly finish first on their group, for that effort their prize is to face Croatia, which has led to speculation that Spain lost on purpose. I don’t think the Samurai Blue care, they’re through and they want to kill another giant. Croatia on the other hand has had a frustrating group stage, drawing 0-0 twice and defeating a Canada that was force to go all out. their midfield is the stuff of legend, they are masters at controlling the game, but something they’re not is fast and Japan is, we’ll see how long Luka’s last dance lasts.

Brasil v South Korea

I like Heung-min Son, I like Korea specially after they saved Mexico in 2018, but let’s be real they don’t have a chance. That doesn’t mean they won’t try, they did defeat Portugal after all (I mean, unless you believe the other conspiracy that either Portugal or the refs or both wanted Uruguay out). My bet is they’ll try to defend and hope for a counter, of course if there’s a team on Earth that has seen this style used against them a thousand times is Brasil. So good luck with that

Day 4: La Re-reconquista

Morocco v Spain

Remember the incredibly exciting 2-2 match between these two in 2018? Man and that was only a group stage match. Of the R16 games, this is the one I’m more excited for as a neutral. It should be a great game. On one side you have a Moroccan team that surprised everyone by getting out of the group and finishing first, with Ziyech and En-Nesyri in good form, they can pull another upset. As for Spain, they’re rebuilding, they have a bunch of kids and a Twitch-streaming coach and they will try to push as far as they can. They try to overwhelm their opponents with literally over a thousand passes and then cut through. This can either work surprisingly well like against Costa Rica or be incredibly infuriating to watch like against Japan, but that’s what tiki-taka is for them and they’ll live or die with that style. Oh yeah and, as the title suggests, these countries have a bit of a history which would take a long time to write about and even some territorial disputes. This is my game to watch from this round

Portugal v Switzerland

Do I need to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo? *sigh*, fine, he has been not good. He did get his record 5 cup goal via penalty, then tried to claim a second against Uruguay and, allegedly, even the Portuguese Federation tried to present evidence that it was his goal. Then he threw a hissy fit after being subbed against Korea. Jfc, why? What is the point? Can’t he just end your career with dignity? Portugal doesn’t even need him anymore, heck he might even be a liability. Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Rafael Leao, they are the present and future of the team. Things just end. As per the rivals, Switzerland, I only watched their match against Serbia and that was one of the most exciting football I’ve seen recently, then it was one of the most boring. Perfectly balanced, perfectly neutral. They do have a shot, this is a fairly close match up.

