Friday New Music 12/2

Hello! Here’s a New Music and a Friday together. Very light week for me but [squints] a new White Lung isn’t something I expected, so I’m interested in hearing their first album in ever. There’s also a quick 5 song Georgia Maq solo live album I’m for sure gonna listen to. Other than that… I dunno! It’s Bandcamp Friday tho

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Adult Leisure – The Weekend Ritual EP

— Årabrot – Heart EP

— Babyface Ray – MOB

— The Beach Boys – Sail On Sailor – 1972

— Black Ox Orkestar – Everything Returns

— Creed – My Own Prison (Vinyl Reissue)

— Deströyer 666 – Never Surrender

— Eliza McLamb – Salt Circle EP

— Elvis Presley – Elvis On Tour

— Esperanza Spalding – Radio Music Society (Reissue)

— Georgia Maq – Live at Sydney Opera House EP

— half•alive – Conditions Of A Punk

— Hammers of Misfortune – Overtaker

— Hot Hot Heat – Make Up The Brjeakdown: Deluxe Edition

— Kadhja Bonet – California Holiday EP

— Lightships – Electric Cables (Reissue)

— Maher Shalal Hash Baz – Blues du Jour (Reissue)

— Mynolia – All Things Heavy

— Nazz (feat. Todd Rundgren) – Lost Masters & Demos

— Neal Casal – Rain, Wind and Speed (Vinyl Reissue)

— Neil Young – Harvest (50th Anniversary Edition)

— NOFX – Double Album

— The Pastels – The Last Great Wilderness (Reissue)

— Paul McCartney – The 7″ Singles Box

— RINI – UltraViolet EP

— RM (of BTS) – Indigo

— Robbie Williams – Life Thru A Lens (Deluxe Edition)

— Sarchasm – Conditional Love

— Shira Elias – SERVICES the EP

— Snotty Nose Rez Kids – I’M GOOD, HBU?

— SoiSong (Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson of Coil) – qXn948s (Reissue)

— Sophie Jamieson – Choosing

— Various Artists – A Tribute to Ryuichi Sakamoto – To the Moon and Back

— Various Artists – Southeast of Saturn, Vol. 2

— The Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas (Super Deluxe Edition)

— Virgin Prunes …If I Die, I Die (40th Anniversary Edition)

— Wage War – The Stripped Sessions

— White Lung – Premonition

— Yes – Progeny: Seven Shows From Seventy-Two

— Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Catch Bull At Four (50th Anniversary Edition)

