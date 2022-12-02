Friday New Music 12/2

Hello! Here’s a New Music and a Friday together. Very light week for me but [squints] a new White Lung isn’t something I expected, so I’m interested in hearing their first album in ever. There’s also a quick 5 song Georgia Maq solo live album I’m for sure gonna listen to. Other than that… I dunno! It’s Bandcamp Friday tho
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Adult Leisure – The Weekend Ritual EP
— Årabrot – Heart EP
— Babyface Ray – MOB
— The Beach Boys – Sail On Sailor – 1972
— Black Ox Orkestar – Everything Returns
— Creed – My Own Prison (Vinyl Reissue)
— Deströyer 666 – Never Surrender
— Eliza McLamb – Salt Circle EP
— Elvis Presley – Elvis On Tour
— Esperanza Spalding – Radio Music Society (Reissue)
— Georgia Maq – Live at Sydney Opera House EP
— half•alive – Conditions Of A Punk
— Hammers of Misfortune – Overtaker
— Hot Hot Heat – Make Up The Brjeakdown: Deluxe Edition
— Kadhja Bonet – California Holiday EP
— Lightships – Electric Cables (Reissue)
— Maher Shalal Hash Baz – Blues du Jour (Reissue)
— Mynolia – All Things Heavy
— Nazz (feat. Todd Rundgren) – Lost Masters & Demos
— Neal Casal – Rain, Wind and Speed (Vinyl Reissue)
— Neil Young – Harvest (50th Anniversary Edition)
— NOFX – Double Album
— The Pastels – The Last Great Wilderness (Reissue)
— Paul McCartney – The 7″ Singles Box
— RINI – UltraViolet EP
— RM (of BTS) – Indigo
— Robbie Williams – Life Thru A Lens (Deluxe Edition)
— Sarchasm – Conditional Love
— Shira Elias – SERVICES the EP
— Snotty Nose Rez Kids – I’M GOOD, HBU?
— SoiSong (Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson of Coil) – qXn948s (Reissue)
— Sophie Jamieson – Choosing
— Various Artists – A Tribute to Ryuichi Sakamoto – To the Moon and Back
— Various Artists – Southeast of Saturn, Vol. 2
— The Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas (Super Deluxe Edition)
— Virgin Prunes …If I Die, I Die (40th Anniversary Edition)
— Wage War – The Stripped Sessions
— White Lung – Premonition
— Yes – Progeny: Seven Shows From Seventy-Two
— Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Catch Bull At Four (50th Anniversary Edition)