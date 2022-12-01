The Weekly Music Thread Would Like a Score

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Sir Simon Milligan:

What musicians would you like to see create a score for a film or TV show (a la Jonny Greenwood, Trent Reznor, etc.)? And what kind of show/film would be a good fit for that musician?

Personally, I’ve always been surprised that Primal Scream’s music hasn’t been used in more films or TV programs. There may be some other examples that are eluding me or that I’m completely unaware of, but aside from the 10-minute long title track from the Trainspotting film and soundtrack, I’m drawing a blank. A lot of the music from their great late nineties to early aughties run of albums in particular (Vanishing Point , XTRMNTR and Evil Heat, as well as 1997’s dubtastic remix album Echo Dek) has a cinematic quality that would work well as non-diegetic music, so I’m surprised they weren’t tapped at some point to provide a score for a film (unless again of course there’s something I’ve slept on).

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...