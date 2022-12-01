Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1ST, 2022:

Agatha Christie’s Hjerson (Topic)

A Hollywood Christmas (HBO Max)

A Wounded Fawn (Shudder)

Bose (Paramount+)

Branson (HBO)

CMA Country Christmas (CBS)

Dead End (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Flip Or Flop: The Final Flip (HGTV)

Gossip Girl Season Premiere (HBO Max)

Hush (ALLBLK)

Inside The Black Box Season Premiere (Crackle)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean (Netflix)

Luxe For Less Series Premiere (HGTV)

Qala (Netflix)

Rolling Into Christmas (BET+)

Serving Up The Holidays (Lifetime)

Sort Of (HBO Max)

The Master Scammer (Netflix)

The Nutcracker: Starring Elmo And Tango (HBO Max)

Troll (Netflix)

Wicked City Series Premiere (ALLBLK)

FRIDAY. DECEMBER 2ND, 2022:

A Big Fat Family Christmas (Hallmark)

Christmas With The Campbells (AMC+)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Christmas (Lifetime)

Darby & The Dead (Hulu)

Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (Disney+)

Firefly Lane Season Two Part A Premiere (Netflix)

Hot Skull (Netflix)

Hotel For The Holidays (Prime Video)

Lady Chatterly’s Lover (Netflix)

Matt Rogers: Have You Heard Of Christmas? (Showtime)

My Unorthodox Life Season Premiere (Netflix)

Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays (Disney+)

Riches Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Sean Patton: Number One (Peacock)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Netflix)

Slow Horses Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+) –

Sr. (Netflix)

The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday (Roku Channel)

Three Pines Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Warriors Of Future (Netflix)

Your Christmas Or Mine? (Prime Video)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3RD, 2022:

A Fabled Holiday (Hallmark)

A New Orleans Noel (Lifetime)

Christmas On Candy Cane Lane (Great American Family)

Reno 911!: It’s A Wonderful Heist (Comedy Central)

The Holiday Stocking (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4TH, 2022:

B&B Merry (Great American Family)

Fit For Christmas (CBS)

George & Tammy (Showtime)

Home Town Season Premiere (HGTV)

Housebroken Season Premiere (Fox)

Merry Textmas (Lifetime)

The Search For Secret Santa (ION)

Undercover Holiday (Hallmark)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5TH, 2022:

Back In The Groove Series Premiere (Hulu)

Barmageddon Series Premiere (USA)

His Dark Materials Season Three Premiere (HBO)

The Tetris Murders (Investigation Discovery)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6TH, 2022:

2022 People’s Choice Awards (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7TH, 2022:

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022 (The CW)

The Most Beautiful Flower Series Premiere (Netflix)

Too Hot To Handle Season Premiere (Netflix)

