Franchise Festival S2E17 – Resident Evil Village

Let’s discuss Resident Evil Village! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and characters? Do you like the hub-and-spokes approach to world design, or do you prefer previous entries’ linear stages and puzzle boxes?

In the podcast below, Chris and Hamilton are joined by returning guests Arielle (@huggablehipster) and Kamijace (@kamijacegaming) to discuss Resident Evil Village. The crew dives into its development and plot, exploring how Covid-19 impacted development, how well the Duke fits into the game world, and which monster scares them the most.

Be sure to subscribe to Arielle’s YouTube channel Huggable Hipster and Kamijace’s podcast The Weekly Cooldown for more insights from our distinguished guests!

If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month and vote on future episode topics. In November we covered Resident Evil: Apocalypse and in December we’ll be reviewing our games of the year!

