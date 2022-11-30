Sports Corner Advances to the Next Round

Somehow, despite not being much of a soccer fan and despite all the terrible stuff surrounding the World Cup, I am paying a lot of attention to it. The daily threads here help, but so does just the spectacle and the sense that we Americans are missing something and should pay attention. And I am definitely paying attention to who moves on, even though I can only name a bare handful of players from most teams.

But then, I can’t even do that for the four teams likely to be in the BCS playoffs. I can only name a few coaches, most of them for the wrong reasons. So it’s all relative, I guess.

Elsewhere…

The Hot Stove’s been pretty cool so far, Jose Abreu notwithstanding

It’s QB musical chairs in the NFL!

The Celtics take all comers!

Still trying to ascertain if the Devils are actually that good.

I have something in common with Tiger Woods: bad feet!

As ever, all sports subjects welcome.

