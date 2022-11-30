Sports Corner Advances to the Next Round

Somehow, despite not being much of a soccer fan and despite all the terrible stuff surrounding the World Cup, I am paying a lot of attention to it. The daily threads here help, but so does just the spectacle and the sense that we Americans are missing something and should pay attention. And I am definitely paying attention to who moves on, even though I can only name a bare handful of players from most teams.
But then, I can’t even do that for the four teams likely to be in the BCS playoffs. I can only name a few coaches, most of them for the wrong reasons. So it’s all relative, I guess.
Elsewhere…
- The Hot Stove’s been pretty cool so far, Jose Abreu notwithstanding
- It’s QB musical chairs in the NFL!
- The Celtics take all comers!
- Still trying to ascertain if the Devils are actually that good.
- I have something in common with Tiger Woods: bad feet!
As ever, all sports subjects welcome.