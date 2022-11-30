30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 30: Your Batman & Spider-Man

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

One of the thing about characters that have been established for decades, been rebooted multiple times, and have had so many variants to them as well as countless writers and artists that bring their own thing to the page is that there is no true version of the character. When someone a few years ago said that a version of Superman wasn’t the real Superman, I had to ask which version did that think was? From the various film or animated interpretations to TV and then to the numerous reboots.

With Batman and Spider-man, we all have our “true” version of the character and often it’s our first introduction or during a pivotal period or storyline. So we want to know what version of these characters you consider the true definitive one to you.

Bonus question: What prompt didn’t we ask about that you have things to say with?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...