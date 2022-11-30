World Cup 2022: Matchday 11, Worst. Mexican Team. Ever

Yay, Math! If you want to look at the combinations I suggest this site. Anyway, Group C and D are decided today. Group D play first, then Group C. Lets take a look:

Group D: Australia v Denmark

Somehow Australia won against Tunisia and now they could qualify, the problem is that their goal difference is -2 thanks to the French trashing so a draw might not be enough if Tunisia wins. On the other hand, Denmark was set as one of the possible dark horse and have disappointed so far, they must win to have a shot.

Group D: Tunisia v France

6 out of 6 for Les Blues so far, so they are already qualified first, I mean sure Australia can potentially pass them but France would need to lose badly and Australia win by a big margin, so even with the current tournament surprises I don’t that would happen. This would be good for Tunisia as France might field some bench players and they need all the help they can get. On the other hand, Tunisia was a French “protectorate” not so long ago so, you know, they might have a bone to pick.

Group C: Poland v Argentina

Somehow surprisingly given their current form, Poland got the result they needed against Saudi Arabia and somehow lead the group, now they need to finish the job against Argentina. A tie or better puts them thru, heck even a loss if Mexico and Saudi Arabia draw. As for Argentina, they need the win to guarantee going thru. They struggled a bit against a Mexican team that didn’t even try to attack, but Messi is Messi, will he do it again?

Group C: Saudi Arabia v Mexico

Saudi Arabia shocked the world against Argentina and then came back to reality against Poland, can they win versus Mexico? Have you seen this Mexican team? They’re not only horrible, they’re historically horrible. Besides the fact that they’re en route to not qualifying to the round of 16 for the first time since 1978, they also haven’t scored a single goal. They not only need to win but win by a big margin (a 4-0 win puts them thru regardless of the other matches), can they do it? The Mexican teams of old had a World Cup spark that could make things happen, these dudes though, they don’t have it at all.

