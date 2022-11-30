The Book Nook Hangs With Authors Some More (11/30)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This week it’s time to tell everyone what living author(s) you’d like to spend an evening with. And for imaginary bonus points, what would that evening look like? Let us know!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

