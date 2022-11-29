Werewolf 197: Sweet Werewolf High

TOWN

Elizabeth Wakefield

She’s a total snoop top reporter for her high school newspaper The Oracle, investigator and part time lover

Jessica Wakefield

She’s the center of attention and is willing to do anything to be the most popular, 1 shot vig – earns 2nd shot if she hits Bruce

Lila Fowler

Takes a spin in a lime green Triumph, jailer

Enid Rollins

Would do anything for Elizabeth, including dying, bodyguard

Todd Wilkins

Elizabeth breaks up with Todd but the next day they’re back together like nothing happened, part time lover

Regina Morrow

Has a heart murmur. Dies if Cocaine day votes her, medical martyr

WOLVES

Bruce Patman

Drives out of town for one night in his Porsche with the license plate 1BRUCE1, wolf commuter

Cocaine

Kills Regina if day votes her, must be on Regina at end of day, wolf bounty hunter

Scott Daniels

Drugs people making their day vote useless, voter doesn’t receive the invite, wolf voteblocker

John Pfiefer

Blows up your house to block night your night action, wolf roleblocker

INDEPENDENT

Margo

Desperate to replace one of the twins, serial killer

Nora

Wants to be just like Margo, serial killer