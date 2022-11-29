Werewolf 197: Sweet Werewolf High

Welcome to Sweet Werewolf High, where 90% of the teens are gorgeous and fabulously wealthy, what could be wrong with them?
Meet Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield, identical twin sisters with blue-green eyes like the Pacific Ocean, sun-streaked blonde hair, and perfect size six figures. Elizabeth is down to earth and sensible, while Jessica is the fashion-loving life of the party. The first day of school will be starting soon, what adventures lurk on the horizon? What plot points will be randomly forgotten by the
ghostwriters mods?
What’s Sweet Werewolf High without daily events and dances?
Roles
TOWN
Elizabeth Wakefield
She’s a
total snoop top reporter for her high school newspaper The Oracle, investigator and part time lover
Jessica Wakefield
She’s the center of attention and is willing to do anything to be the most popular, 1 shot vig – earns 2nd shot if she hits Bruce
Lila Fowler
Takes a spin in a lime green Triumph, jailer
Enid Rollins
Would do anything for Elizabeth, including dying, bodyguard
Todd Wilkins
Elizabeth breaks up with Todd but the next day they’re back together like nothing happened, part time lover
Regina Morrow
Has a heart murmur. Dies if Cocaine day votes her, medical martyr
WOLVES
Bruce Patman
Drives out of town for one night in his Porsche with the license plate 1BRUCE1, wolf commuter
Cocaine
Kills Regina if day votes her, must be on Regina at end of day, wolf bounty hunter
Scott Daniels
Drugs people making their day vote useless, voter doesn’t receive the invite, wolf voteblocker
John Pfiefer
Blows up your house to block night your night action, wolf roleblocker
INDEPENDENT
Margo
Desperate to replace one of the twins, serial killer
Nora
Wants to be just like Margo, serial killer
Players
- MSD
- Josephus
- jake
- Wasp
- Goat
- Hayes
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a boyfriend-kill.
Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party.
All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.
Ties will result in all tied players being killed.
Should a GIRLBOSS (Get In a Relationship, Last Babe to Obey Stays Single) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
Welcome to the sisters’ first Sweet Werewolf High game! We are looking for 20 or more players who are willing to enter the genre-defining world of Sweet Valley High.
Signups will end on Friday morning. Will you make the signups in time to attend Junior Homecoming? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #4, POWER PLAY.