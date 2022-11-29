Madeleine L’Engle Night Thread

Today is Madeleine L’Engle’s birthday. She was one of my absolute favorite authors as a kid, by sheer virtue of one book: A Wrinkle in Time.

It won the Newbery Award in 1962, and it was still just as awesome in the 1990s. I also enjoyed the first two sequels, A Wind in the Door and A Swiftly Tilting Planet.

Madeleine also won the Margaret A. Edwards Award from the American Library Association in 1998. The Edwards Award recognizes one writer and a particular body of work for a “significant and lasting contribution to young adult literature.” Thanks to Madeleine L’Engle for sparking a young girl’s imagination.

