The Monday Politics Thread is Spendin’ the Money on Cyber Monday

FIFA Banned Players’ LGBTQ+ Solidarity Symbols at the World Cup

Multiple European teams have walked back plans to wear rainbow armbands during the global soccer competition. Teen Vogue

Conservative states are blocking trans medical care. Families are fleeing.

From Texas to Florida, families with kids who are medically transitioning say state policies limiting gender-affirming care are forcing them to flee. Politico

How one Ohio city is tackling the ‘uniquely American problem’ of medical debt

As lawmakers were being elected and constituents were voting on key ballot measures this month, one Ohio city council passed a measure with the potential to make an enormous financial impact on its community: buying out and relieving the medical debt of its residents. The Hill

Former ‘detransitioner’ fights anti-transgender movement she once backed

Trans people have been the target of anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country. ABC News

10 LGBTQ Indigenous trailblazers who are making history

Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas, drag artist Lady Shug and designer Scott Wabano are among the LGBTQ Indigenous leaders you should know. NBC News

Will the Colorado gay club shooting be prosecuted as a hate crime?

LGBTQ Coloradans have no doubt of the motive for the deadly attack, but bias-crime legislation in the state is complicated The Guardian

Daylight Saving Time sheds light on lack of sleep’s disproportionate impact in communities of color

Growing evidence shows that lack of sleep and sleep disorders, such as obstructive sleep apnea, remain more prevalent in Black, Asian, and Hispanic or Latino communities, and these inequities can have long-term detrimental implications for physical health, even raising the risk of certain chronic diseases. CNN

Youth Voter Turnout in the 2022 Midterms Shows Strong Support for Democrats, Abortion Rights

Though it’s still early and there won’t be official data for a while, existing analyses of exit polls and early vote data show that not only did young Americans ages 18–29 turn out in relatively high numbers for the youth voting bloc, but they also broke exceptionally hard for Democrats. Teen Vogue

Club Q co-owner says tragic shooting stemmed from increased anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Grzecka said that the surge in violence towards the LGBTQ+ community – like Saturday’s senseless shooting – is due to the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric from right-wing politicians. Gay Times

Black voters in Louisiana ‘embarrassed’ by state’s failure to pass anti-slavery amendment

“Are they trying to trick us into voting for slavery?” asked John Miles, a 41-year-old Black truck driver in Monroe. NBC News

Opinion: Being an ally isn’t about just having love for people who are LGBTQ. Allyship is earned.

Our community and many marginalized communities have been warning the general public for years about the rise in hateful, White supremacist, anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric. San Diego Union Tribune

What Does It Mean to Be Transgender?

The LGBTQ+ community is large and ever-changing, so it may be difficult to understand where you stand on the spectrum and that is totally okay! Sexuality and gender are fluid and ever-changing, so the most important part is letting yourself explore and learn what you feel the most comfortable with. In this article, we’ll tackle what it means to be transgender and what it entails to be a part of this community. INTO

How America’s unique violence continues

“We’re experiencing a crisis,” Kelley Robinson, the incoming president of the Human Rights Campaign, told Jim Sciutto on CNN Newsroom. “We’re seeing a range of political attacks and violent rhetoric against our community. All of that is fueling real-life violence. We’ve seen this play out at Club Q in a devastating way. But the larger context is that we’re seeing threats against Drag Queen Story Hours. We’re seeing attacks on trans youth. We’re seeing bomb scares at children’s hospitals.” CNN

15 Native American Movies & TV Shows to Watch and Learn About Indigenous History and Culture

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, here is a guide to a few Indigenous-led films and shows that share a range of the values of resilience, sisterhood, language preservation, and climate justice amongst Indigenous communities, juxtaposed alongside ten films that focus on the United States’ history of systemic violence, relocation, media erasure, forced sterilization, and boarding school brutality of Indigenous peoples. Teen Vogue

Gratitude for Nancy Pelosi This Thanksgiving

Pelosi has restored dignity to the speakership, for always being one of our fiercest allies, and leading the House with brains, brawn, and more. Advocate

Buttigieg Rips Anti-LGBTQ+ Conservatives’ Reactions To Shooting: ‘Don’t You Dare Act Surprised’

The current Secretary of Transportation and out politician has little patience for the ‘surprise’ from conservative politicians and media after the Colorado Springs mass shooting. Comic Sands

Elon Musk’s Anti-Trans Twitter Regime

Not content with reactivating accounts that spewed anti-trans content, Musk’s Twitter has now banned a group that organizes to protect people at LGBTQ events from far-right violence. New Republic

Equatorial Guinea: World’s longest-serving president to continue 43-year-rule

The world’s longest-serving president has won re-election in Equatorial Guinea to continue presiding over his authoritarian regime. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, 80, secured almost 95% of votes, officials announced six days after the vote. BBC

Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada

Due to the relative ease of obtaining asylum in Canada compared to the U.S., visa-free travel between Mexico and Canada, and the threat of violence back home, more than 8,000 Mexican nationals have sought refugee status in 2022. That’s almost five times as many as last year and more than twice as many as in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that accompanied it. AP News

Iranian drone advisers who were helping Russia bombard Ukraine were killed in Crimea, Kyiv official says

Ukraine killed Iranians who were advising Russians on how to pilot Iranian-made drones in Crimea, Ukraine’s top security official confirmed, per a report. Insider

Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China’s Xi to step down

Protests against China’s pervasive anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes spread to Shanghai and other cities after complaints they might have worsened the death toll in an apartment fire in the northwest. NBC News

Biden eases Venezuela sanctions after poverty fund deal

The UN-managed fund will be used to finance health, food and education programs for the poor. The funding will come out of the more than $3 billion (€2.88 billion) Venezuela holds in frozen assets in foreign banks that will likely be gradually unfrozen thanks to the deal. Deutsche Welle

Anger grows as illegal construction partly blamed for landslide deaths on Italian island

Seven people, including a three-week-old baby and a pair of young siblings, are confirmed to have died in Saturday’s landslide, which was triggered by a violent storm that sent mud and debris from Monte Epomeo, a 789-metre (2,590ft) peak, crashing into the hamlet of Casamicciola Terme. One victim – 32-year-old Eleonora Sirabella – has been named. The others, who include the infant boy’s parents, a five-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother, a 31-year-old island resident and a Bulgarian tourist, have not yet been officially identified. The Guardian

