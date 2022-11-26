30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 26: Solo Or Team-Ups?

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with a focus on just both Batman and Spider-man with their interactions in-universe over the years. Do you prefer them to be on their own and doing their thing in their own books with occasional crossovers or do you prefer when they play big, such as the Justice League and Avengers with larger stories of world importance?

Bonus question: Who do you like them to crossover or team-up with the most?

Extra bonus question: Any time the “wider universe” got too intrusive?

