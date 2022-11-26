The Comic Strip Club (Sat 11/26/2022)

October 2, 1950 (The first ever Peanuts comic strip. Charlie Brown, Patty and Shermy appear. Patty would not be named until the end of the month and Shermy would not be named until December 18, 1950. The gag in this strip is recycled from the Li’l Folks strip from May 29, 1949. This strip is adapted in Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown)

February 13, 2000 (The final Sunday comic strip, final appearances of Charlie Brown and Snoopy, and the final Peanuts strip, released the day after the death of Charles M. Schulz)

