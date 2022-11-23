World Cup 2022: Matchday 4, In Alphonso we trust

Well, that Argentina game sure was surprising, will we have another surprise today (looking at you, Canada)? Again we have four games, lets take a look:

Group F: Morocco v Croatia

While Modric still draws breath, there’s a chance. As per Morocco, well Ziyech seems ready. Should be a fun open match.

Group E: Germany v Japan

Marco Reus and Timo Werner are out with injury and Mario Gotze somehow made the team. Japan still doesn’t have their Blue Lock striker. Germany should have this, another possibly exciting match.

Group E: Spain v Costa Rica

Spain have been banned from bringing Jamón Ibérico to Qatar, that’s probably a biggest worry to them than Los Ticos.

Group F: Belgium v Canada

Belgium’s golden generation are in their last legs, while their rival Canada is starting their own led by Alphonso Davies, whom hopefully should be fully recovered by now.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...