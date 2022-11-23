Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 23

Please welcome today’s contestants:

John, a loan operations specialist, did Zoom trivia with Joe Kennedy;

Katy, a civil servant, watched Jeopardy! with her grandmother; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, texted with his four younger siblings during his appearances. Cris is a 12-day champ with winnings of $380,881.

Jeopardy!

A 20th CENTURY FACTS PRODUCTION // ARRONDISSEMENTS OF PARIS // A LOUD CATEGORY // A MATTER OF DEGREES // SHARED LAST NAMES // LOSE A LETTER

DD1 – $1,000 – A 20TH CENTURY FACTS PRODUCTION – In a 1918 declaration, “A readjustment of the frontiers of Italy should be effected” was point 9 of this many (Cris won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Cris $4,000, Katy $3,000, John $1,800.

Scores going into DJ: Cris $7,400, Katy $4,600, John $3,200.

Double Jeopardy!

TRANSLATORS // CITIES & TOWNS OF THE BIBLE // AN “F” IN OPERA // NOTABLE AFRICAN AMERICANS // DISNEY DO-OVERS // SPEECH OF THE DICKENS

DD2 (video) – $2,000 – NOTABLE AFRICAN AMERICANS – Seen here, this legendary blues singer and guitarist from Mississippi got his name from playing in a creek as a boy (John lost $5,000 from his total of $6,000 vs. $10,200 for Cris.)

DD3 – $1,200 – TRANSLATORS – Thomas Hobbes translated this work on “The man that having sack’d the sacred town of Troy, wander’d so long at sea” (Cris added $7,000 to his total of $12,200 vs. $4,600 for Katy.)

John had a chance to take the lead from Cris on DD2 but missed, then a solid wager and correct response by Cris on DD3 pretty much put the game away, as Cris entered FJ with $28,000 vs. $9,000 for Katy and $5,400 for John.

Final Jeopardy!

SECONDS IN HISTORY – The Fortune, the 2nd ship to land at this harbor, disappointed those already there, carrying 35 new residents & “not so much as bisket-cake”

Only Cris was correct on FJ, adding $7,221 to win with $35,221 for a 13-day total of $416,102.

Final scores: Cris $35,221, Katy $7,199, John $1,799.

Odds and Ends

Vocabulary vexations: In LOSE A LETTER, no one knew carpentry wood that becomes a duration recording device is timber/timer, or a natural gem that becomes the sound of a bell is pearl/peal.

Missed opportunities dept.: John passed on a chance to respond to a clue about the rock band with simply “Who?”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is 14? DD2 – Who was Muddy Waters? DD3 – What is “The Odyssey”? FJ – What is Plymouth?

