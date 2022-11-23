Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Age (11/23/2022)

How has age figured into your dating and relationship life? I’m not just talking about age differences in partners (but those count, too), but mean the question more broadly. For instance, did you plan on getting permanently partnered up by your mid-20s? Were you expected to fulfill certain milestones and requirements in relation to age by your family and/or culture? If you had plans, have they worked out? Or did you end up needing to adapt? How has your dating life changed with age (assuming you’ve kept dating, or used to date and are dating again? And so on, and so forth.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

