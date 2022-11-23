AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Light of Xaryxis, Part 4

The Derelict Nautiloid

Dear Shriss,

Wildspace and the Astral Sea are like nothing I’ve ever imagined. Eerily beautiful, full of swirling colors, and also teeming with horrible brain-eating monsters! On one of our first days aboard the Moondancer, I was fishing in the Astral Sea and accidentally hooked a huge one-eyed space shark of some kind. The captain said it would feed us for weeks if we could bring it down. At first it didn’t seem like that would be too difficult. I didn’t even to reel it in, it was coming straight for us anyway. But before I knew it, the beast was right on top of us and taking a chunk out of Delilah! She managed to get away, but I wasn’t so lucky. As I backed off to try and get a better shot with my bow, it snapped at me and very nearly took my arm clean off. Everyone was stabbing or slashing or blasting away at the shark, but it was in a frenzy. It must have really liked how I tasted, because it chased me down and bit me again. I kind of blacked out for a minute after that–next thing I knew Tekili was healing my wounds on the deck of the shop and the shark was dead. Apparently, Delilah had leaped off the ship onto the shark’s back and stabbed it to death while it was trying to flee with my lifeless body in its jaws.

A few days later (I think–time is also very strange here), the Moondancer slowed down as we passed through a field of floating rocks of all sizes. Some even seemed to have vegetation growing on them. Captain Sartell said we’d need to be careful, since anyone could be hiding behind an asteroid waiting to ambush passing ships. Before very long, she was proven correct as we passed by a particularly large rock and saw a huge nautilus shell with long tentacles emerging from inside lying in wait. The captain called it a “mind flayer” ship, and seemed terrified for a moment, until she realized that it appeared to be abandoned and derelict. Then her attitude changed–there might be something worth salvaging. She told me friends and I to jump over and check it out. Flapjack pulled us up alongside and above the mindflayer ship. As we got into position, a young human man suddenly appeared on the prow, waving his arms as if he was in distress.

We jumped down onto the nautilus, and the Moondancer pulled away to reorient itself underneath us so we could jump back when we were done. We landed on the topmost deck, where we saw a headless mind flayer body still sitting in the command chair, covered in green glowing maggots. The man came up from below and Delilah asked him what had happened. He called himself Benoto, and said that he and his crew had seized the ship from the mind flayers only to be then be attacked by something he called “neogi.” He told us to follow him below, where there were more people who could use some medical attention. It seemed a little fishy to me, but we followed him down to the next deck.

Sure enough, as we came down the ladder, we were almost immediately attacked by a group of psychic abberations with worm-like bodies, giant toothy maws, and weird pincer claws on their hands. Benoto whipped around with a pair of daggers an tried to attack Delilah, but she was too fast and struck with her rapier first, then danced past and into the face of one of the worm-things. Geenie blasted “Benoto” into oblivion, and as he died his body transformed into another of the worm-things. We killed two more, but then Geenie was hit with two psychic blasts from the worm-things at once and dropped to the ground. Thankfully, Ximon was able to heal her immediately with a Healing Word. We took out the last two worm-things after that without too much trouble.

We continued searching the ship after that. Delilah and Tekili-Li disturbed some of those glowing maggots around the mind flayer corpse and got swarmed. Tekili ended up stabbed with Delilah’s rapier in trying to get all the maggots off of her, but at least they found a scroll of Wall of Force on the corpse for their trouble. On the deck below, we found the room where the spelljamming helm should be, but the helm itself was missing. There was another headless mindflayer inside, as well as another dead creature someone called a “githyanki.” I noticed a small runes stone, which Ximon recognied as an Ioun stone.

There was still more to explore in this vessel, so we continued down another level. The doors, if you can call them that, were intact on this level. They weren’t made of wood or even metal–they looked like weird fleshy sphincters, and the opened with a touch. Ximon found one near the back of the ship that seemed to be sutured shut with ropes and big metal hooks. As we approached, we heard a voice shout for help from the other side. The voice told a story that seemed to match up with what we’d already seen. The crew mostly killed by the worm-like monsters who then took on the appearance of those they killed. As Ximon started untying the ropes and removing hooks to open the door, I poked my head into another room nearby to find more dead bodies, some human and some mind flayers. Ximon finished untying the door, and out came–you’ll never believe it–another horrible brain-eating monster!

…to be continued

