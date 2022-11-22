Tuesday’s Politics thread is getting ready for some turkey.

Bust out the big pants, folks! American Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Here are some juicy morsels until then, don’t ruin your appetite though.

YAY GA Democrats!! Click through for the whole thread.

Another win for the Democrats and voting rights.



What happened was this: In 2021, Georgia Republicans passed a law shortening the early voting period. Only one Saturday remained for early voting in the runoffs.



Secretary of State Raffensperger said. . .



Jack Smith is stepping in.

And this is just interesting, a lot of layers here. Click through for the whole article. It’s worth it.

The federal government is giving the green light to the largest dam removal in U.S. history, paving the way for unprecedented restoration of the Klamath River basin in California and Oregon. https://t.co/7WXAputNUr — ABC News (@ABC) November 22, 2022

So there we have it. No going back for seconds until you’ve cleaned your plate. Enjoy your holiday week! No threatening anyone, including Mayor McSquirrel. Yadda yadda yadda…

