Tuesday’s Politics thread is getting ready for some turkey.

Bust out the big pants, folks! American Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Here are some juicy morsels until then, don’t ruin your appetite though.
YAY GA Democrats!! Click through for the whole thread.
Jack Smith is stepping in.
And this is just interesting, a lot of layers here. Click through for the whole article. It’s worth it.
So there we have it. No going back for seconds until you’ve cleaned your plate. Enjoy your holiday week! No threatening anyone, including Mayor McSquirrel. Yadda yadda yadda…