Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (11/22)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Which brings us to this week’s holiday themed bonus prompt: Name five movies you are thankful for.

I am thankful for The Muppet Movie for taking Jim Henson’s anarchic creations and crafting an optimistic, sincere tale about what it means to follow your dreams and the responsibility to the people you inspire. It made all there deeper because you know that Henson and his collaborators lived tis in real life.

I am thankful for Star Wars for sparking my imagination at a young age.

I am thankful for Titanic for being such a cultural touchtone. I was in college and literally everyone is talking about the same movie. It’s one of those rare moments, especially in the 90’s where everyone was doing their own thing, where a movie was so inescapable that everyone could talk about it.

I’m thankful for Beauty & The Beast for kindling my love of animation and musicals.

And finally, I am thankful for Black Dynamite.

