30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 22: Spider-Abilities (& Bloat)

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with a focus on just how Spider-Man’s ability set works. Like a lot of characters, we’ve seen some pretty varied levels of strength based on situational need rather than consistency but where do you think the character should sit in this regard? What powers should he have and not have at this point?

Bonus question: What’s your preferred comic or movie version in terms of power and ability?

