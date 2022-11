Today’s header image is a bird called the resplendent quetzal, which lives in Mexico and Central America. In a surprising bit of good news, its population is not currently assessed as “threatened” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, although it is “near threatened,” so …hm. Here is a link to the wikipedia articles on the bird and the Union for further elucidation.

https://tinyurl.com/2x8p2ejf

https://tinyurl.com/2p8dj8ej

Have a good weekend!

