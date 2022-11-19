30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 19: The Video Games

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with a focus on the video games side of both properties. What have been the best and worst of the games that have been made over the years?

Bonus question: What game has the most replay value over the years? And which older game would you want a remaster of?

Extra bonus question: What game do you wish would be made? Such as a Rolling Thunder style game for either property.

